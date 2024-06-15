My Girlfriend’s Kids Keep Wasting Our Food, and I Can’t Take It Anymore

Blending lives requires patience, understanding, and a lot of compromise. In today’s story, day after day, one guy watches perfectly good meals end up in the trash, and it’s reached a point where he simply can’t take it anymore.

We received a letter from John

John, 35, shared his story, which may resonate with many. He began his letter by saying, “Hi Bright Side ! I’ve seen many people writing to you for help and clarity, so I decided to be brave and share my story.” He then explained, “I’ve been dating a woman for over three years. She has two kids, whom I adore. However, what bothers me is that we handle money very differently.”

He continued, “She has always struggled financially, which I understand, knowing how tough it must be to be a single mother of two. So, I decided to help by paying for her groceries. From the start of our relationship, I noticed that she lets her kids pick whatever they want. As a result, I’ve often seen food expire in her pantry.”

Mike continues his story, revealing, “Recently, we went to the supermarket, and the kids picked out tons of cookies. When we got back to her place, I noticed cookies in her pantry infested with bugs. I lost it. Once the kids went outside to play, I talked to her about what was happening, but she told me I was overreacting.”

He shared his plans with us, “This used to bother me, but now it’s becoming unbearable because I want to ask her and her kids to move in with me. I can’t have this kind of behavior in our home. I grew up poor, so buying unnecessary food and wasting it is a huge red flag for me. What should I do?”