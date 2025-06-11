My Husband Donated a Big Sum to His Ex Wife’s GoFundMe, I Took Back the Money

"Hi, Bright Side,

My name’s Angela, I’m 34 years old. I honestly don’t even know if I’m the bad guy here. I just feel confused, hurt, and kind of betrayed. I need to get this off my chest.

So here’s what happened. My husband and I have been married for three years. We’re not rich — we both work full-time jobs, pay rent, juggle bills, and just last month we had to put off getting our car fixed because we didn’t have the extra money. You know, normal stuff. Life’s not easy, but we manage.

His ex-wife (they were married for six years, divorced for four before we met) recently put up a GoFundMe because her dog needed emergency surgery. She wrote this big emotional post about how she couldn’t afford it and how the dog was her “only family.” Whatever.

I didn’t even know she made a GoFundMe until I saw the $1000 missing from our joint account. At first, I thought it was fraud. Then I found the donation — under his name. No conversation. No heads-up. Nothing.

I confronted him and he got defensive. Said it was his money too and that the dog meant a lot to him back when they were married. That he felt bad. That it wasn’t a big deal.

Not a big deal? We literally just skipped getting our brakes fixed because we “couldn’t afford it.” I didn’t make a scandal and I didn’t say a word more, though I was screaming inside.

I quietly took the money back. I emailed GoFundMe, explained it was a joint account and an unauthorized donation, and I reversed the payment. I told my husband what I did after the fact.

He blew up. Said I was controlling, heartless, and “had no empathy.” He slept on the couch for three nights.

Now half of our friends think I’m cold and jealous. The other half say I did the right thing — that marriage means being a team, not secretly sending large amounts of money to your ex without talking about it.

But now there’s tension. We don’t talk the same. I feel like he still cares about her in a way that makes me... disposable.

Maybe it is just a dog. But for me, it’s about trust. About priorities. About respect.

Did I go too far?"