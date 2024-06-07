My Husband Enforced a Harsh New Rule on Me

In a marriage , it’s important to have trust, respect , and support to establish a solid bond. But sometimes, one partner might try to dominate the other, resulting in instability and tension. This can happen because of insecurities, power struggles, or mental issues, and it can show up in different ways, like subtle manipulation or being too dominant. Recently, a Reddit user sought guidance from the online community concerning her husband’s unreasonable request.

She wrote : “This is the weirdest thing my husband has ever done. He is a sweet and loving husband, and I love him more than anything. My husband has always been a little out there. He is a computer programmer and super smart but also believes all sorts of things, both real and conspiracy, and I’ve got used to it... But I got deeply shaken when he came to me the other day and suggested that I take only 2 showers per week from now on. About two months ago, he became obsessed with environmental issues, mainly water and its environmental impact. He was also concerned about the quality of water. He put in a new filter system in our house, which I loved because it tastes much better. However, he’s now concerned about how much water we use. Not because of money, but the environment! Now, I’m someone who likes to shower every day before bed. I just don’t like feeling dirty in bed. So I refused his suggestion. But he insisted and said that this is our new house rule.”

She went on saying:



“This has created the most conflict in our marriage in 20 years. At first, I just ignored his rule, but he would shut off the hot water while I was in the shower. I started trying to use the shower at the gym, but it’s too much work to go every night with having kids. I honestly thought he would get over this within a month. But he is stuck on this still to this day.

Last night, I needed a shower but had ’hit my quota’ as he says. I said I’m showering and that he’d better not do anything. But about two minutes in, he turned off the hot water. I grabbed my towel, went down, and started yelling. Telling him this is the dumbest thing he has ever done. I also told him I’m moving to my parents if he doesn’t stop this.

Guys, I feel trapped now as I love this man. He is everything to me, but I can’t take this anymore. Am I going too far in threatening to move out?”