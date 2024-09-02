My Husband Invited His Mom to OUR Trip Without Asking Me First and I’m Furious

In a situation that’s left her feeling overlooked and disrespected, a wife finds herself fuming after discovering that her husband has invited his mother on their trip—without consulting her first. What was supposed to be a special getaway for the two of them has suddenly turned into an unexpected family affair, and she’s struggling to contain her frustration.

She explained what happened.

My husband and I live in the United States, but we’re digital nomads, so we like to spend six-month periods traveling abroad. We traveled last year to Thailand and now this year we’re in Brazil, exploring the northeast and then going south. We are Brazilians, so our whole family lives in this country. We’re doing different periods of time in different cities. We already did Fortaleza (1 month), and now we’re doing São Luiz (10 days), then Maceió (2 weeks), then other cities in the south, then each of us is going our separate ways to be in our hometowns for 2 months. It’s just me, him, and our baby dog, enjoying our mighty time as a couple. However, just last night during dinner, I found out that he and his mom decided BY THEMSELVES that she should come for the entire two-week trip to Maceió. Two weeks, with my mother-in-law, in a tiny apartment. There is no going back, the decision has been made, flights booked, and everything.

Now I understand that he and his mom live in different countries, and they miss each other... but he is going to spend 2 MONTHS with her in his hometown at the end of the trip anyway, so that’s plenty of time to enjoy her company. My point is: I was completely left out of the decision. I believe as a married couple, you should consult each other first before making decisions like this. Maybe asking, “Babe, would you be ok if I brought my mom along to Maceió? For the whole two weeks?”

I would probably try to negotiate it down to one week, but he didn’t even give me an opportunity to share my input or whether I would be OK with it. This is a huge lack of respect for me because it shows that my opinion doesn’t matter and that he’s gonna do whatever he wants regardless of what I think and how I feel. As if I just had to suck it up and accept it. So this is what happened when I found out: Immediately I got into an argument with him during dinner (I was very discreet) where I was clearly angry. I was telling him how upset and offended I was that I was completely left out of the decision. He got extremely offended that I wasn’t 100% happy and excited that his mom was spending the two weeks with us (he believes I should be, even though it was a surprise to me), and he even went as far as physically removing his wedding band as a way of showing “either you accept my mom or we can go our separate ways.” Later after dinner he even said things like, “If you and I get divorced, we’re sharing Penny (our dog)”. LIKE???!!!! Excuse me, sir?!

People stood on her side.

“This dude is the bad guy here. First for not asking you if his mom could travel with him and second for his over-the-top, stupid, and petty theatrics. Taking off his wedding ring? Giving you ultimatums? Asking about shared custody of your dog?

I seriously would not travel with them. This is beyond petty, cruel, and controlling. He’s telling you to do what he wants without question, or he will divorce you. This is not a kind person.

I’d change my ticket and go back home. This is just too much disrespect for me.” Unicornfarts68 / Reddit

I seriously would not travel with them. This is beyond petty, cruel, and controlling. He’s telling you to do what he wants without question, or he will divorce you. This is not a kind person. I’d change my ticket and go back home. This is just too much disrespect for me.” Unicornfarts68 / Reddit “Once someone threatens divorce, the marriage is over. Pack your bags and go home.” Ok-Cat-4975 / Reddit

“If you stay with him, be ready for him to pull the divorce card out every time he wants to manipulate you. Divorce is not something that should be threatened lightly. Either he’s really willing to end your relationship over this (actually crazy) or he doesn’t think you’ll call his bluff. Up to you whether you want to be in a relationship with someone who treats you like that.” louisianacat1 / Reddit

“Wow! He took it to divorce after you voiced you were upset? He sounds like a selfish prick. Huge red flag there.

Anyone who would throw divorce out so casually does not have your interests at heart. Start looking for a way out.” SliceEquivalent825 / Reddit

Anyone who would throw divorce out so casually does not have your interests at heart. Start looking for a way out.” SliceEquivalent825 / Reddit “If you can, keep the dog. Leave the husband.” gotmeffedup / Reddit

“Call his bluff. Get those divorce papers. He doesn’t value you or your marriage if he’s willing to use it as a bargaining chip.” Tough_Breadfruit_830 / Reddit