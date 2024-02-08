My Husband Looks at Other Women on TikTok

Social media was designed to help us stay in touch and feel connected, however, sometimes it does exactly the opposite. Some inappropriate videos brought a married couple apart. Our reader found out her husband looks at other girls on TikTok, and she doesn’t know what to do.

One of our readers reached out to us.

Thank you for sending us a message! We’re sorry about your situation, and we’re ready to give you some advice that might help you resolve the issue.

Reconsider your relationship.

It might seem like an insignificant thing to you, but are you ready to spend the rest of your life with a man who is hooked on such inappropriate videos? Decide if you’re okay to be with someone who indulges in such things.



He knows you’re uncomfortable with it, but he’s doing it anyway. He could unsubscribe and stop watching these types of videos. However, he’s not willing to do even that for you. His actions speak louder than words.

Talk to your husband and try counselling.

Try to find out why your husband watches such videos. Perhaps there are some hidden issues in your relationship that you haven’t addressed yet. His response will define whether it’s worth trying to maintain the relationship.



If your husband is ready to work on his behavior and even agrees to try counselling, that’s a good sign. If he gets defensive and blames you instead, it’s a red flag.

Try reigniting the romance.

Sometimes, issues like these can arise from dissatisfaction or boredom in the relationship. Find ways to revive the romance and spend quality time together to strengthen your bond. Perhaps he will stop doing that once he turns all his attention back to you. If he keeps watching the videos anyway, invest your time and energy in someone else who’s worthy of your love.