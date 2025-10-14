My Husband Refused to Fire Our Nanny, and Things Took an Unexpected Turn

Dear Bright Side,

My husband and I have a 4-month-old baby together. Last month I decided to return to work and my husband hired a nanny to help with the baby. Everything seemed fine until I checked the security cameras last week.

I saw them being closer than you’d expect, and that was when I started getting suspicious. A few days later I found some of his older photos and realized that she was his ex. I was upset, as I think any woman would be, so I confronted my husband.

He confessed, saying that she was the woman he dated right before he met me. The one he apparently left for me. They were high school sweethearts and according to him, she was in a rough patch. He says he felt that it was his responsibility to help her out so he gave her a job.