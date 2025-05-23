My Husband Sold Our Son’s Guitar Without Asking, but I Got My Revenge

Dear Bright Side,

My husband (28M) and I (27F) have a 9-year-old son named Jake. My son has a guitar that belonged to his late grandfather — it’s more than just an instrument; it’s a family heirloom and very precious to him.

A few weeks ago, I found out that my husband had sold Jake’s guitar to cover some bills. When Jake found out, he cried for hours. Watching him lose something so special broke my heart.