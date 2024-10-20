My Husband Was Masterfully Hiding His Affair From Me, but My Own Body Helped Me to Expose Him

When we are getting married, we rarely think of something like unfaithfulness, affairs and lies from the side of our spouses. But life sometimes has other plans for us and sends us the wrong people, and it makes us only stronger. Our today’s protagonist is a woman, 35, who wanted to know the truth about her husband’s fidelity. And the reaction of her own body to a kiss with her spouse helped her to disclose his unfaithfulness in detail.

Aubrey and Mark have always been having a turbulent relationship.

Aubrey, 35, wrote a letter to our editorial and shared her real-life story that would make any drama maker cry with envy. The woman confessed that her attitude to the current situation in her family is rather positive, and she finally feels relieved. Aubrey admitted spending 2 years being torn by doubt and suspicions towards her spouse, Mark. And her unexpected revelation made her life more peaceful, though she uncovered a really nasty truth about the man, with whom she spent a significant amount of years together. Aubrey wrote, “Hi Bright Side! I want to share my incredible story of how my own body reaction became a clue to what was happening with my husband for the past 2 years. Mark and I have been married for 10 years now, he was the first man I ever fell in love with. Mark has always been a very tough person to deal with, very secretive, but I loved him with all my heart and I had an immense trust in him as a partner.” “I never doubted his faithfulness, up until recently, when Mark started behaving in a very unusual way. There were some red flags in his behavior that I just couldn’t ignore. Knowing him for over 10 years, I clearly realized that the change in him was massive.”

Aubrey suspected that Mark was having a romance with another woman.

Aubrey wrote, “So, I started suspecting that my husband has been having an affair for the past 2 years. But I couldn’t prove it. His conspiracy was top level.” “One day, he came home from work and I kissed him as usual. To my shock, right after the kiss, I started vomiting. And approximately 30 minutes after the vomiting episode, I started sneezing heavily.” “This was a very tough bunch of symptoms, and at first, I didn’t connect the kiss itself with this chain of my body reactions. But all my symptoms were not some serious illness. It turned out I was having an allergic reaction to my husband’s mistress.”

Aubrey had a severe allergic reaction which led her to a nasty discovery.

Aubrey wrote, “Later that evening, I had a rash on my skin, and together with the other symptoms, it pointed to me having an allergy. I am allergic to cinnamon and all my family members, including my husband, know about it. There has never been even a tiny bit of bakery with cinnamon in our house. Moreover, Mark has never been a fan of cinnamon, too. So, it has always been easy for us both to maintain an allergen-free environment for me in our household.” “Cinnamon was the only thing I have ever been severely allergic to. And I was puzzled about where the allergy trigger come from. I then connected the kiss and the allergic reaction and concluded that my husband was consuming something that included cinnamon. It was strange, because, as I said, he wasn’t a fan of it, and he did know about my allergy. He couldn’t have forgotten about it in an instant, as avoiding cinnamon became a habit in our house.” “And then I started digging in.”

Aubrey’s revelation was shocking and relieving at the same time.

Aubrey said, “I suspected that Mark was having an affair now harder than ever. I instantly remembered a small bakery near Mark’s office and a beautiful woman that was the owner of this bakery. When I visited Mark’s office, I always passed this bakery and saw this woman hanging around with the visitors and smiling radiantly at everyone who came in.” “Cinnamon, bakery, a posh and elegant bakery-owner, the close location of the bakery to Mark’s office. All of these instantly formed a solved puzzle in my head. I confronted my husband on that very day when I realized who his mistress was. I asked him a direct question, which probably didn’t even need an answer, and he confirmed, with a trembling voice, that he did have an affair with that woman. He asked about how I guessed, and I told him about my small investigation.” “Turned out, Mark visited his mistress in her bakery earlier that day when I had an allergy. He ate some cinnamon rolls that were new in her menu, some special ones that she wanted him to tell his opinion on. He tried them to please her, and then he came home and kissed me.” Aubrey wrote, “My story might seem sad for many, but I must confess that I feel totally relieved, happy and free, now that I know the truth. Living for 2 years with suspicions and not being able to prove anything and to break up with my cheating husband was eating me from inside. Now I’m free, and I am ready for a new, big and sincere love in my life, where there’ll be no need for me to play an unintentional Sherlock game again. Wish me good luck!”