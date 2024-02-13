My Infertile Husband Has an “Outrageous” Solution to Have a Baby

When a couple disagrees on a fundamental aspect of their future, things can get rough pretty quickly, especially when the subject is as serious as the way to have a child. Iris, a Bright Side reader, has written to us asking for advice after finding herself wanting to adopt while her husband suggests having a baby with her brother-in-law.

Thanks for trusting us with your story, Iris! We’ve prepared a few tips that we believe can help you during this critical time.

Seek professional counseling.

Given the complexity of the situation involving fertility issues, differing opinions on adoption, and the unconventional proposal involving Kurt’s sperm, consider seeking the guidance of a fertility counselor or therapist.



A professional can help facilitate open communication between you, Oliver, and potentially even Kurt, providing a neutral space to discuss emotions, concerns, and expectations. This could aid in finding common ground and understanding each other’s perspectives more deeply.

Educate Oliver on adoption.

Research and gather information on adoption agencies, success stories, and the fulfilling experiences of families who have adopted. Presenting Oliver with concrete examples of successful adoptions might help dispel his concerns about raising “a stranger’s kid.”



Share insights into the loving and nurturing environment that adoptive families can provide, emphasizing the opportunity to create a unique and meaningful family bond through adoption.

Explore compromises.

Initiate a calm and honest conversation with Oliver about potential compromises that address both his desire for a biological connection and your preference for adoption.



For instance, discuss the possibility of exploring other assisted reproductive technologies that involve Oliver’s genetic material while still considering your comfort and the ethical aspects involved.

This might involve additional medical consultations to explore alternative fertility treatments that align with your values.

Involve a trusted mediator.

If the discussions become emotionally charged or reach an impasse, consider involving a trusted friend, family member, or even a professional mediator to facilitate conversations.



Having an impartial third party can provide a balanced perspective and help navigate the complexities of the situation. This mediator can ensure that all voices are heard and fostering a more constructive dialogue among the involved parties.