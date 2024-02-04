My Husband Had Been Secretly Giving Money to His Sister — I’m Furious

Solid foundations for a successful marriage rest on trust and effective communication. However, despite years of love and commitment, relationships can suddenly become fragile with the intrusion of external factors. Barbara, a Bright Side reader, seeks advice as she discovers that her husband had been secretly assisting his sister, contrary to his assurance that they were no longer in contact.

This is Barbara’s letter.

Dear Barbara, thank you for reaching out; we genuinely appreciate your honesty and hope you find our tips valuable.

Initiate honest communication with Robbie.

Initiate a calm conversation with Robbie about your feelings of betrayal. Clearly express how discovering the financial assistance to Gemma without prior knowledge has hurt you.



Use “I feel” statements to avoid sounding accusatory and seek understanding rather than placing blame. Consider discussing the impact on your children’s college funds and explore a compromise that addresses both family loyalty and your financial concerns.



Seek mediation or intervention.

If communication proves challenging, consider involving a neutral third party, such as a trusted friend or relative, in a supportive intervention.



This person can help facilitate a conversation between you, Robbie, and Gemma, fostering understanding and resolution. It’s an opportunity for each party to express their perspectives, share their feelings, and work towards a compromise.

Get legal consultation for financial protection.

To protect your children’s college savings and your financial interests, consult with a family law attorney. Understand the legal implications of Robbie’s financial support to Gemma, especially if it impacts shared assets or funds earmarked for specific purposes.



A legal professional can advise you on your rights, potential financial consequences, and help to define limits that protect your family’s financial future.

Plan and set financial boundaries.

Work together with Robbie to reassess your financial situation and set clear boundaries regarding support for Gemma.



Establish a joint plan that aligns with your family’s priorities and financial goals. This may involve compromising on the amount of financial aid or exploring alternative ways to support Gemma without jeopardizing your children’s education funds.

Revisit and reaffirm relationship priorities.

Take time as a couple to reflect on the values and commitments that have sustained your 16-year marriage.



Consider creating a shared vision for the future, acknowledging both individual and collective goals. Reaffirming your commitment to each other and establishing mutual priorities can help strengthen your bond and provide a foundation for addressing external challenges, such as the re-emergence of Gemma in your lives.