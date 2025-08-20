My Male Colleague Told Me “Women Aren’t Leadership Material,” I Waited for the Perfect Revenge

“When I joined the team, I was new and trying to find my footing. I listened more than I spoke, took notes during meetings, and kept my ideas to myself—for a while.

Dave (let’s call him Dave) had been there longer than most. He was loud in meetings, overly confident, and loved making jokes that only he laughed at.

On my second week, while I was quietly shadowing a team meeting, he turned to me mid-discussion and said, ‘You’re smart, but you’re not really leadership material. Women aren’t—nothing personal.’

I smiled. Said nothing. And made a mental note I’d never forget.

Over the months that followed, I handled messy projects, fixed what others broke, and led without the title. Dave kept talking—I kept delivering.

Then a team lead role opened up. Dave told everyone he was ‘basically a lock.’ I applied too.

I got it.

He didn’t speak to me for days. When he finally did, all he asked was if he still had to report to me.

He did.”