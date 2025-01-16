My MIL Purposely Excluded My Kids From Her Family Photo Album

I am sorry but your kids aren't related to your not-yet-MIL. If you got married, then you, your husband and your kids become a family. But kids still aren't related to MIL. You can't assume their acceptance your kids as family even before you got married. You are a mother of two, while your fiancee doesn't have any kid. I guess it also contribute to this problem. Families can behave differently in such situations. Some accept kids as their family even if there is no blood relation. Some don't. You have to learn how to deal with it. If you can't, then don't marry.