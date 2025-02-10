17 Tattoo Artists Who Prove No Idea Is Too Crazy for Ink

Did you know that 32% of Americans have one tattoo, while 22% have more? People all over the globe seem to love this art form, whether they want to immortalize the memory of a loved one or have a fun design on them. These 17 examples prove that there is no design that can’t be inked on your body.

1. The tangerine seahorse.

2. “My best friend’s dog scratched me last month while playing, she was euthanized today. Love you Bells.”

3. “Birthmark decoration.”

4. “Probably my most satisfyingly placed gap filler!”

5. “Covering skin grafts with a phoenix.”

6. A dog counting dollars.

7. “Tattoo cover up.”

8. “A beary much-needed cover-up of a sad boi.”

9. Scooby Doo with a different type of body.

10. “Pinterest arrow cover-up.”

11. Spongebob a little different than we know him.

12. “What I asked for vs what I got.”

13. “Otter chef cooking up some fish. Inspired by my love for otters and my culinary arts aspirations.”

14. One of the cleanest designs.

15. A big shoutout to the artist.

16. “What I asked for vs what I got.”

17. “I’ve had this crazy vision for quite some time to honor my boy. Meet Selleck my sweet cat and Tom Selleck.”