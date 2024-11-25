14 Amusing Stories of Fatherhood Moments Gone Massively Wrong

Ask any parent, and they’d have plenty of anecdotes about raising children, be it about the stuff that kids do, or the funniest parenting fails. Like with anything, parenting, or in this case fatherhood, comes with a learning curve. Most dads tend to have some embarrassing and goofy stories to share, and we applaud these brave dads from Reddit, who came forward with theirs to brighten our day.

Took my girls (6 and 3) to an indoor play center. They have climbing, games, soft play, and passable coffee (for me, not the kids). They also do kid parties there, and have a couple of private rooms for the kids to do birthdays. While watching them, I enjoyed coffee and scrolled through my phone.

Suddenly, my eldest came and told me that she couldn’t find her sister anywhere. Not great, but not terrible. Pretty sure she can’t have gotten out. So I send the eldest kid back into the play area to look again, and I do a sweep of the place, and pop my head into the party rooms on my way past. No stray kids, no drama, and no sign of my little one.

Eldest comes back and tells me her sister is “missing... maybe dead!” which was reassuring. So I check the toilets, and I’m not going to lie, I’m starting to get a little worried. The wife is outside with her friend, and the idea of having to tell her that I’d lost a full 25% of our family didn’t feel like it would go well. Plus, the paperwork would probably be epic.

I searched all around the place but couldn’t find her. I started to panic when I saw something in the party room. The kid sitting next to the birthday girl, wearing a party hat, eating a plate of food, and helping open presents, is wearing a very similar dress to my daughter. Yep, it is my daughter.

So I casually walk in, find out who the parents of the birthday girl are, and tell them that they have an uninvited guest. They were very polite, but the walk of shame out of the party room, with the other dads pointing and sniggering, wasn’t my finest moment. Way better than my wife literally howling with laughter when I told her. Apparently, I’m an “idiot” and “hilarious.” Alexis_Denkin / Reddit