My MIL Humiliated Me in Public During My Wedding, but Karma Came Fast

Planning the wedding was already tricky. My future mother-in-law had always made it clear she didn’t think I was “good enough.” Not through screaming matches or fights, but in the quieter, more calculated ways: backhanded compliments, raised eyebrows, passive-aggressive jokes.

Still, I kept telling myself, “Maybe she’ll change.” Maybe standing there, watching her son marry someone he loves, she’d finally let her guard down.

And for a while, it seemed like that might actually happen.