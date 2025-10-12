My Friend Refused to Pay Me for Babysitting, So I Came Up With the Perfect Revenge
A reader shared a hilarious story about how she got creative with babysitting for a friend who refused to pay her. What started as a friendly favor turned into a sneaky little indulgence, and maybe a lesson in setting boundaries.
The letter.
Hey Bright Side,
I want to share a funny (and maybe a little cheeky) story that happened while babysitting my friend Emily’s kids. She asked me to watch them for a few hours, and we agreed on a small payment. When she came home, I asked about the money, and she said, “Friends don’t charge friends.” Okay, fine.
The next week, she asked me again to babysit. I said yes, but this time, I had a little plan. While the kids were playing, I ordered a large pizza with extra toppings and wings, using the money she had left for the kids’ dinner. And I may have helped myself to a few chocolate bars and a fancy sparkling water from her fridge. Let’s just say it felt a little like a treat for me, too!
Sometimes, friends don’t value your time unless you get a little creative about it. Now I’m wondering... was I right to do this? Or did I cross a line as a friend while trying to make my point about valuing my time? I’d love to hear your thoughts.
— Anastasia
What we think.
First of all, thank you for sharing your story! It’s completely understandable to feel frustrated when your time and effort aren’t acknowledged, especially when babysitting is a big responsibility. Setting clear boundaries and discussing payment upfront is always the best approach; friends can forget the value of your time, even unintentionally.
Second, it’s okay to treat yourself for your hard work, but try to keep it lighthearted and harmless. Humor can be a way to make a point, but open communication about expectations prevents awkward situations in the future. Maybe next time, calmly explain to Emily that babysitting takes energy and deserves compensation, even between friends; it’s fair and keeps everyone happy.