My MIL Insists on Making Vegan Meals for Our Kids, Despite It Making Them Physically Ill

One of our readers relies on her MIL, who follows a strict vegan diet, to babysit since both she and her partner work long hours. Lately, though, her children began experiencing health issues. Then, one day, our reader stumbled upon something unexpected, and it completely shifted the relationship with her MIL.

One of our readers reached out to share her story with us.

Thank you for sharing your story with us! We know this is a tough situation, and we’re here to help however we can.

Talk to your mother-in-law about what’s been bothering you.

Your kids were experiencing health issues due to her diet choices, so you had to step in. This isn’t about being unappreciative; it’s about looking out for your children’s well-being. Explain the situation to her—mention the health concerns the kids have been facing, what you discovered about her discarding the meals you prepared, and share the doctor’s findings regarding their deficiencies. Showing her the impact of her actions on their health will help her understand that this decision is about ensuring they get the proper nutrition they need.

Establish boundaries.

It’s essential to communicate your expectations with your MIL. While she wants what’s best for her grandkids, her approach to “healthy eating” isn’t suitable for them. Express your gratitude for her support, but remind her that as their parent, you are the one who decides on their diet. Be gentle but assertive. Their health and well-being are your top priorities, and their diet needs to reflect that.

Reduce the amount of time she spends babysitting.

Let her know you’ll be adjusting the babysitting schedule to keep a closer eye on your kids’ health. It’s fine to put their well-being above your MIL’s feelings in this situation—taking steps like this shows you’re a caring parent! You might suggest that she visit for shorter periods or find other ways for her to stay involved.

Encourage healthy vegan dishes as side options.

Acknowledge her passion for vegan cooking by encouraging her to prepare vegan dishes as supplementary snacks or side options that go alongside the main meals you’ve prepared. This way, the kids get to try her cooking without relying on it exclusively. They may even develop a taste for some of her dishes, which could help her feel more included and reduce any tension around the food choices.