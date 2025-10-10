My MIL Paid for Our Dream Home, but It Cost Me Everything

Dear Bright Side team,

I’m writing because I feel trapped and unsure if I’m overreacting. My name is Aimee, and I’ve been married to my husband for six years. A while back, my MIL, let’s call her Pam, offered to buy us our dream house. It seemed like a dream come true, but what I didn’t realize was how much it would change everything.

Pam didn’t just pay for the house; she moved in with us. She didn’t ask if we were okay with it, she just showed up. And it wasn’t just her moving in. She started ordering me about. Cooking, cleaning, laundry; everything fell to me.

When I voiced my frustrations to my husband, he just sneered and told me to be grateful for the house, as if that somehow excused everything. “She bought the house, so be thankful,” he said. He was just taking her side, and it felt like my needs didn’t matter at all. Soon, I reached my breaking point. After yet another argument where my husband sided with his mother, I snapped. I decided I needed space, so I made a bold choice.