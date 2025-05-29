My MIL Took Things Too Far While Babysitting — I Had to Cut Her Off

The caller was a stranger who’d stopped to help them. That’s when I learned the truth: my MIL had impulsively taken Jack to a zoo three hours away, without telling us. Her phone had died on the way, and when the car broke down in the middle of nowhere, she had no way to contact anyone. We drove out immediately to get them.

When we arrived, I was shocked by how casually she treated everything. “I thought Jack deserved a little adventure. You’re always so uptight,” she said. There was no apology. Just defensiveness.