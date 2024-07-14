My Neighbor Told Me to Stop Running Because Her Son Kept Watching Me

Running was always like a daily reset for our reader — fresh air, a clear mind, and no drama. Moreover, she knew her neighborhood inside out. But one evening, her neighbor made a bizarre comment about her running outfit that shook her. Now, she’s second-guessing whether she even wants to put on her running shoes again.

She dropped us a message.

Appreciate you sharing your story with us! That situation sounds really unfair. But don’t worry, we’ve got a few tips you could try to reclaim your running route and feel good about it again.

Don’t mind the neighbor.

No one should have to expect to deal with harassment, but it would be helpful to have a prepared response. A simple reply like, “I’m comfortable in my clothes and I’ll keep running here,” can often stop further conversation. Another trick is using noise-canceling headphones when you’re out running. They help you tune out distractions and stay focused on your workout.

Don’t let her spoil the fun.

When you’re gearing up for your run, imagine all the good vibes that usually come with it. Picture the endorphin rush after a good run, the satisfaction of hitting your target, or how each step helps to relieve stress. By focusing on these positive aspects of running, you can push aside any negativity from your neighbor’s comments.

Stick to your running route.

Your neighbor’s comment is really about her son’s discomfort, not a judgment on you. It’s her responsibility as a parent to address her son’s behavior, not to expect you to change what you wear or where you run. If you’re up for it, you could consider having a calm conversation with your neighbor. You could say, “I dress appropriately for exercise and I feel comfortable running in my neighborhood. So, I’m sticking with my routine.”

Get a running buddy.

If you’re looking to up your safety and comfort levels, think about teaming up with a friend or joining a running crew. It’ll give you that extra support you might need. Plus, when you’re feeling more secure, you can always go back to running solo. Just remember, feeling safe and comfortable in your neighborhood while running is your right.