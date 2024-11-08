My Overweight Wife Refuses to Wear Clothes That Fit Her

After a big life change like having a baby, body image struggles can feel overwhelming, especially when judgment is involved. In this story, our reader shares how he tried to encourage his wife to focus on self-care after gaining weight postpartum. But one morning, she decided to quit her job, and the reason behind it is controversial.

Our reader sent us a message.

Flora day ago I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.

𝐰𝐰𝐰.Richnow05 - - Reply

Thank you for reaching out to us! It's a complicated situation indeed and we have some tips for you.

Focus on well-being, not appearance.

Instead of emphasizing her weight or how clothes fit, try focusing on health and well-being. You could encourage small activities like taking short walks together as a way to spend quality time, not as an exercise to "lose weight."



Framing things around feeling better or having more energy for herself and the baby can be much more motivating. This takes the pressure off her physical appearance and puts it on things that genuinely help her feel good.

Make shopping more comfortable.

Instead of just suggesting she go shopping alone, you could make it a fun day out. Offer to go with her or find someone she likes spending time with to make the experience less daunting. Sometimes, it helps to go to a place that has comfortable clothes, so she can buy items that fit her current body and make her feel good rather than pressured to fit into what she wore before.

Understand the stress she's under.

She recently had a baby, is dealing with a new body, and now has work stress on top of that. It makes sense that she’s feeling overwhelmed. Instead of focusing on the fact that she didn't follow the dress code, acknowledge the stress that she’s under. Let her know you're on her side and trying to understand her perspective.

Show her your unconditional love.

Above all, remind her that you love her regardless of her size, her clothes, or what her boss says. Reassure her that your love is unconditional and that you’re there to support her through any challenges.