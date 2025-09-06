My Parents See Me as an ATM—but This Time I Refuse to Pay

Dear Bright Side,



My younger brother has always been spoiled. I used to think it was just normal because he was the new baby in the family. But the older I got, the more I realized that there was more to it than just that. It was favoritism.



And as a working adult, things became worse than ever before. I’m married with two children, but my parents never pitched in for my wedding or when I needed help with the kids. My brother on the other hand, is a whole different story.



When he turned 18 my parents begged me to buy him a car because they couldn’t afford it, I agreed. When he lost his job and couldn’t afford his rent, they asked if he could move in with me, I agreed. I even went as far as to give him money when he ran short every month.



Then two years ago he got married, and my parents asked if I could pay their share of the wedding because they couldn’t afford it, but they wanted him to have the big day he was looking forward to. I said no. I had just had my second child and couldn’t afford extra expenses.