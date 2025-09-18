My Sister Refused to Split Grandpa’s Inheritance With Me—Then Fate Turned the Tables

Hi Bright Side,

My grandfather, who I was very close to, passed away last month. When the will was read, I was shocked to find out he had left everything to my sister—his car, his savings, and the small house. She had hardly ever visited him, and I couldn’t understand why.

I asked her to split it with me, since we were both his grandchildren and I felt there must have been a mistake. But she just shook her head and said, “I can’t go against Grandpa’s wishes.”

A few months later, I put on my old coat and felt something in the pocket. It was a folded note. My heart stopped when I saw Grandpa’s handwriting. He must have slipped it there during his last days, when I was visiting him every day.

With shaking hands, I opened it and read: “If you’re reading this, it means the lawyer followed my instructions. The will they read was only a placeholder. The official one, signed and notarized, leaves everything to you. I trust you to do what’s right with it, even if that means sharing. You were the one who never left my side.”