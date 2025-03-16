My Sister Demands My Late Fiancé’s Ring to Satisfy Her Own Needs

[edited] So this has turned into a huge fight in my family, and I don’t know if I’m in the wrong or not. I lost my fiancé, Dorian, three years ago in a car accident. It was horrible, and I’m still healing from it. One of the few things I have left of him is my engagement ring. I don’t wear it anymore, but I keep it in a box on my dresser because it means the world to me.

Last week, my younger sister, Elara, got engaged and we were all so happy for her. But then she pulled me aside and asked me for a favor. She said since I’m not using Dorian’s ring anymore, I should give it to her so she can have a diamond ring. I just stared at her and asked if she was serious. She said yes because it would be a beautiful way to honor Dorian and also be practical since diamonds are expensive.