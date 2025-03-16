Take it to a jellery shop have them make it into a pendant you can wear it whenever you want and they can never take it from you
My Sister Demands My Late Fiancé’s Ring to Satisfy Her Own Needs
Family dynamics can be complex, especially when emotions, memories, and precious items are involved. Recently, a Reddit user shared their story about how she found herself at the center of a family conflict when her sister asked her to part with the engagement ring given to her by her late fiancé. This request stirred up feelings of grief, love, and obligation, sparking a debate over what belongs to whom and whether family loyalty should outweigh sentimental value.
A request that tested boundaries.
[edited] So this has turned into a huge fight in my family, and I don’t know if I’m in the wrong or not. I lost my fiancé, Dorian, three years ago in a car accident. It was horrible, and I’m still healing from it. One of the few things I have left of him is my engagement ring. I don’t wear it anymore, but I keep it in a box on my dresser because it means the world to me.
Last week, my younger sister, Elara, got engaged and we were all so happy for her. But then she pulled me aside and asked me for a favor. She said since I’m not using Dorian’s ring anymore, I should give it to her so she can have a diamond ring. I just stared at her and asked if she was serious. She said yes because it would be a beautiful way to honor Dorian and also be practical since diamonds are expensive.
The family divide.
I refused. The ring is one of the last things I have of Dorian, and I’m not giving it away. She got upset and said I was being selfish. Since I’m dating someone new now, I should be moving on and letting go of the past. I told her that moving on does not mean erasing Dorian from my life.
Then she started to cry. It all escalated when my mom got involved. My mom immediately took her side, saying that holding onto the ring is only keeping me stuck in grief and that giving it to Elara would help me move forward and be symbolic. I told them both to drop it, but Elara keeps texting me, saying she deserves a family heirloom just like our cousins got and that I’m being cruel for keeping it to myself.
My boyfriend, Cassian, is totally on my side and thinks Elara is being ridiculous, but half my family is acting like I’m the bad guy. Am I in the wrong?
People took her side.
- Hide your ring, often when family won’t take no for an answer, or pressures you to agree, they resort to taking the item even without consent.
- The ring holds sentimental value and it is not selfish to want to keep it. Your sister should respect your decision and not try to guilt-trip you into giving it away.
- Honestly, I’d put her on blast on social media saying she and her fiancé are so cheap they thought they’d bully you into giving up one of the last remaining mementos you have of your late fiancé instead of paying for a ring themselves. Shame them publicly.
- Her request was insensitive, selfish, and tactless. Don’t let anyone tell you how to grieve. She just doesn’t want to spend money on a diamond. I suggest you lock the ring away before it mysteriously disappears.
I’d go low contact with my sister and mother for a while.
- Just because you do not use it every day does not mean that anyone else has a right to it. Stick up for yourself. Do not let them talk you out of that ring, you will likely regret it forever. And if you do decide to ever give it away, it should be because YOU want to. Whether it’s you selling it, giving it to a future child. It’s your property and your decision. They can kick rocks and if your mother wants to stick her nose in it kindly thank her for offering up her own jewelry to be picked through to be repurposed for your sister’s engagement ring.
- That ring is not a family heirloom, it’s a deeply personal keepsake from someone you lost. Your sister acting like she’s entitled to it is beyond selfish. Moving on doesn’t mean erasing your past, and it’s disgusting that your family is trying to pressure you into giving it up. Hold your ground. That ring is yours, and no one else gets to decide what you do with it.
