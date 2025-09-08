My Sister Left Her Child With Me for Years, Then She Wanted Her Back, and My Resentment Couldn’t Be Contained

Then, just when life had settled into a rhythm, my sister came back. She wanted her daughter. I remember staring at her, unable to believe she could simply reclaim what I had poured my soul into for three years. But she was the biological mother, and I couldn’t deny her that.

We struck a deal: I would step aside, she would raise her daughter, and together we would erase the truth. The little girl would never know who had really been there for those first years. To the world, and to her, I was just “aunt” again. Outwardly, I agreed. Inwardly, it felt like losing a child I had never truly been allowed to claim.