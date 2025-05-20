I Found Out How My Sister Named Her Baby and I Can’t Recover From Shock

The woman added, “My sister and I both have personal experience with this particular fungus, as we’re genetically predisposed to getting recurring infections from it. We’ve both had bouts of it since we were teenagers. So the irony of her naming her daughter after this specific microbe was... a lot.

When I pointed out the connection, she said she was fully aware of it. She admitted the list was clearly made in jest, but she insisted she just fell in love with the sound of the name. According to her, it has a ‘mysterious, elegant vibe.’ She also claimed that it was so rare that no one else would know what it meant, so it wouldn’t be an issue.

I wasn’t so sure. Aside from the meaning, the name is difficult to pronounce correctly, and has some... unfortunate elements. The ‘mal-’ prefix literally means ‘bad’ or ‘evil’ in Latin, and it’s a mouthful for any kindergartener. Plus, imagine little Malassezia Googling her name someday and finding a bunch of dermatology articles. That’s one way to kick off an identity crisis.

I suggested alternatives that captured a similar sound or style: Mallory, Azalea, even Anastasia. But she shot them all down without a second thought. She told me, pretty bluntly, that I had no say in the matter. That it wasn’t my child, and I needed to stay in my lane. I get it—ultimately, it is her choice. But I can’t help feeling a bit guilty that my joke may have played a role in what I’m afraid could turn into a lifetime of awkward name explanations for this kid.

I’m still holding out hope that once the baby’s born, she’ll come to her senses and make a last-minute change. But for now, baby Malassezia has entered the world... and I’m the only one who seems even remotely concerned about what that could mean long-term.”