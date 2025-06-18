My Wife Was Secretly Recording Me While She Was Out of Town

While tidying up our bedroom, I bent down to pick up something from under the bed — and froze. There, partially hidden in the corner, was a small black device. It looked like a recorder, but why would it be under the bed?

Confused, I picked it up and turned it over. It was one of those tiny, discreet voice recorders you could buy online. My heart started pounding. I checked the device. No batteries. But it didn’t make sense. Sarah had always been open about everything, so why would she hide something like this?

I shrugged it off for the moment. Maybe it was an old gadget she’d forgotten about. I moved on with my cleaning and, for a while, convinced myself I was overthinking it. But later, I found another one — this time in the bathroom, tucked behind the towel rack. My hands started to shake.

I wasn’t sure what to think, but I couldn’t stop myself. I needed to search more thoroughly. As I entered the nursery, I reached for a stuffed bear that had been on the shelf since our baby’s first birthday. My fingers brushed against something cold.