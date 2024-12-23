Demi Moore and Rob Lowe Reunite After 38 Years, Shock Fans With Their Youthful Look

For fans of ’80s cinema, a recent sighting of Demi Moore and Rob Lowe has sparked a wave of nostalgia and amazement. The two stars, who once captured hearts with their on-screen chemistry in their iconic roles in About Last Night, were spotted together after nearly four decades, looking like they’ve barely aged a day.

Demi Moore, now 62, and Rob Lowe, 60, reunited for a special screening of The Substance at the Lumiere Cinema in Beverly Hills. Moore shared moments from the event, delighting fans with photos and a video of Lowe joining her on stage.

“About Last (Saturday) Night with @roblowe 😉 An ’80s reunion to round out 2024 — thank you, Rob, for introducing our @trythesubstance screening!” Moore captioned her post. “Grateful for the past, the present, and what’s yet to come ♥️.”

The night was filled with lighthearted moments. In a clip shared by Moore, she presented her film when a voice from the audience interrupted, shouting, “What’s your favorite movie?” The playful voice was revealed to be Lowe himself. “It better be the one I’m thinking of,” he teased, prompting both actors to laugh and simultaneously say, “About Last Night.” Lowe then joined Moore at the front of the room, warmly embracing his former co-star and kissing her.

The reunion wasn’t just a treat for fans but also a testament to the enduring friendship between the two stars. Lowe expressed his pride in Moore’s accomplishments, sharing the event on his Instagram and writing, “So proud of my great friend, Demi, and her amazing movie. #TheSubstance.” Fans of the two actors quickly rushed in to express their excitement: “Ageless legends”, commented one. “What kind of elixir did you and Rob drink while filming?? Y’all stopped aging!!”, another praised their youthful look.