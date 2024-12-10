Name Trend for 2025: Naming Your Baby Girl After Your Best Friend’s Dad

Forget naming your baby after favorite songs, cherished cities, or iconic movie characters. The baby girl naming trend for 2025 is taking a completely unexpected turn—and it’s already going viral!

Wrinkled charm, silver strands, and a hint of nostalgia—expectant parents are embracing a surprising theme for their baby girls in 2025. The grandpa-inspired names are making a bold comeback and it’s called the ’’My best friend’s dad’s name’’ trend.



Baby name consultant Colleen Slagen explains, ’’I think we’ll start seeing more traditional male names being chosen for girls such as Drew, Noah, and Dylan.’’

She added, ’’The biggest trend I see for 2025 is what I call ‘My Best Friend’s Dad’ names: Scottie, Tommie, Markie, Mickey, and Billie.’’

Slagen continues, “Typically, people have avoided gender-neutral names for boys, and as soon as a name starts being used for girls, it becomes less used for boys.”



And while girls might be getting more masculine names, it seems that for boys “People are leaning more into gender neutral names,” according to the name consultant.