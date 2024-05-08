Hilary Duff Welcomes 4th Baby, Shares Touching Water Birth Pics, but the Name Raises Eyebrows: "Poor Kid"

Hilary Duff has expanded her family once again! The Lizzie McGuire actress welcomed her fourth child on May 3, adding to her brood with husband Matthew Koma, marking their third child together.

Alongside some truly heart-melting photos, Hilary also revealed the unique name of her baby.

The 36-year-old actress joyfully shared the news on Instagram, accompanying the announcement with a series of intimate black-and-white photos capturing her water birth experience at home. She wrote, ''I Have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months and the past 5 days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic. We all love you like you’ve been here all along, beauty.''

Duff also unveiled the special name of her baby girl: Townes Meadow Bair. She humorously added, "Now we know why she made us wait so long… She was perfecting those cheeks!"

Fans online rushed to congratulate the couple and noted how healthy their daughter looks. Celebrities also sent warm wishes to the star on her Instagram. Brenda Song, Macaulay Culkin's partner, exclaimed, ''Congrats!!! She’s perfection. I’m so happy for you guys!! I am in awe of you, woman.'' Meanwhile, actress Kim Cattrall wrote, ''Welcome Baby Townes! What a wonderful beginning.''

Despite the overwhelming cuteness, the name sparked concern among people online, as many expressed reservations about the choice. While one fan wrote, "Gorgeous little baby!!", another added, "And yet they gave her an ugly name…" A third person observed, "Poor kid with a name like that."