Linda Evangelista’s Inspiring Met Gala Return After a Cosmetic Procedure Left Her “Permanently Deformed”

Welcome to an extraordinary moment in fashion history: Linda Evangelista’s inspiring return to the Met Gala stage after a transformative journey. Following a cosmetic procedure that left her facing what she described as “permanently deformed,” Evangelista’s triumphant comeback to one of the industry’s most prestigious events is a reminder of the power of self-acceptance and inner strength.

Linda Evangelista, 58, chose to collaborate with Catherine Holstein, the designer behind Khaite, a label she often wears in her personal life. Together, they crafted an exquisite white draped gown in organic silk gazar. “The one thing I really wanted to do was push myself out of black, and that’s what we’ve done,” Evangelista shared with Vogue. “I feel so comfortable in it, and I’m really, really, really happy.” Accompanying her elegant ensemble were long, sheer gloves and a pair of stunning tourmaline chandelier earrings by Ana Khouri, adding a touch of sophistication to her look.

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

2024 Met Gala

This appearance marked Evangelista’s first since the 2015 Met Gala, themed “China: Through the Looking Glass,” where she donned a striking red Moschino gown adorned with an oversized bow, paying homage to the gala’s theme. Her previous Met Gala moments include a memorable ethereal look in 2012 for the “Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations” night, where she floated down the red carpet in a dreamy black gown.

Gregorio T. Binuya/Everett Collection/East News

2015 Met Gala

Evangelista’s return to the Met Gala spotlight follows a period of personal challenges. In 2022, she revealed her struggles after undergoing CoolSculpting, a fat-freezing body contouring procedure, which she described as leaving her “permanently deformed” and “brutally disfigured.” However, since the release of the Apple TV+ docuseries The Super Models in 2023, Evangelista has been reclaiming her life and making more public appearances. In a November 2023 interview, Evangelista shared her journey towards self-acceptance and healing. “I’m not hard on myself any longer,” she expressed. “How people feel about me still bothers me a little bit, but it used to bother me a lot. I know now that I didn’t do anything wrong.” Despite the challenges she faced, Evangelista is determined not to let her past experiences define her. “I’m not letting it ruin my life,” she affirmed. “I wouldn’t have stayed locked up if I’d known how many people cared.”

BEHAR ANTHONY/SIPA/EAST NEWS

2012 Met Gala

As we bid farewell to the 2024 Met Gala, Linda Evangelista’s return inspired us all. Her courage in the face of adversity reminded us that beauty transcends physical appearance and that true strength lies in embracing one’s authentic self.