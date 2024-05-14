“Unbelievable!” Vera Wang, 74, Stuns in a Daring Gown at Met Gala and Creates a Stir

Famous fashion designer Vera Wang got hearts racing as she posed for photos at the 2024 Met Gala. The 74-year-old opted for a daring sheer gown. In addition to Vera's dress, it was her youthful appearance that shocked people the most.

At the recent Met Gala, designer Vera Wang dazzled in a risqué ensemble. The 74-year-old chose to wear a gown she designed herself for the biggest night in fashion. Her dress top was sheer with hand-draped crystals, and the bottom featured a black and white layered tulle skirt with silk petals.

At the event, Vera accompanied Janelle Monáe, who wore a custom Vera Wang gown with recycled bottle caps turned into flowers.