“Unbelievable!” Vera Wang, 74, Stuns in a Daring Gown at Met Gala and Creates a Stir
Famous fashion designer Vera Wang got hearts racing as she posed for photos at the 2024 Met Gala. The 74-year-old opted for a daring sheer gown. In addition to Vera's dress, it was her youthful appearance that shocked people the most.
At the recent Met Gala, designer Vera Wang dazzled in a risqué ensemble. The 74-year-old chose to wear a gown she designed herself for the biggest night in fashion. Her dress top was sheer with hand-draped crystals, and the bottom featured a black and white layered tulle skirt with silk petals.
At the event, Vera accompanied Janelle Monáe, who wore a custom Vera Wang gown with recycled bottle caps turned into flowers.
Vera's creativity and talent was praised by people worldwide, but her youthful look at the gala gained even more attention. "My favorite- whimsical and timeless," commented a person. "Unbelievable! You look beautiful!" added another.
