New Christmas Movies That Are Just Perfect for the Holidays

The cold winter season is just perfect for staying in and spending cozy evenings together with your family, friends, and loved ones. And sometimes, we just need to feel lazy and relaxed and watch a good movie. To help you with this, we’ve created a list of some new Christmas movies that will make you smile, laugh, and feel nostalgic. These movies are great for a wide range of audiences, as some are purely Christmas-oriented and suitable for families, while others are fantastic for date nights.

1. Wonka

If you’re a fan of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, you’ll probably really enjoy this creation, and guess what? It’s on our list of the best new Christmas movies! This story tells us about the time when Willy Wonka was just a young guy who dreamed big about becoming the best chocolate maker ever. You’ll find out how he meets those little oompa-loompas we all love and watch as he steps into the world of chocolate makers who are super competitive and maybe a little too greedy. Wonka is a brand-new movie that came out in 2023. Paul King directed it, and he also wrote the story with Simon Farnaby. The movie is all about how Willy Wonka became a chocolatier when he was young. You might remember Willy Wonka from a book called Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, written by Roald Dahl in 1964. In this movie, the character of Willy Wonka is played by Timothée Chalamet, and the film features other actors like Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, and more. The movie premiered in London on November 28, 2023, at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre. After that, it came out in the United Kingdom on December 8 and in the United States on December 15, thanks to Warner Bros. It’s been praised by fans around the world and made $152 million so far. Critics have mostly said good things about the film, and get this — Chalamet, who plays Willy Wonka, got nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor for his performance!

2. Family Switch

Family Switch, a funny movie released in 2023, is led by director McG. You may recognize some familiar faces in the film, like Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms. The story is based on the kid’s book, Bedtime for Mommy, by Amy Krouse Rosenthal from 2010. And since November 30, it’s been accessible on Netflix. The Walkers, an ordinary family, stumble upon a strange twist of fate. One day, they discover that each family member has switched bodies. Suddenly, the adults find themselves navigating school life, dealing with new friendships, and confronting hooligans. Meanwhile, the kids are thrust into the challenges of adult responsibilities. It’s a topsy-turvy world! But the big question remains: How will the Walker family untangle this body-switching mess and restore everything to normal? The movie takes us on a hilarious journey as the family grapples with the unexpected and mysterious switch and tries to find a way to get back into their bodies. Get ready for a rollercoaster of laughter and heartwarming moments as they navigate their mixed-up lives.

3. Candy Cane Lane

Starring Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross, Candy Cane Lane is one of the new Christmas movies you simply can’t miss this winter! The story begins with the main character, Chris Carver, a creative guy who loves making hand-carved decorations for the local Christmas competition. Unfortunately, he’s never won, and his neighbor always takes the prize with his inflatable dolls. When Chris loses his job right before Christmas, he decides to give the decoration contest another shot, especially since the new prize is $100,000. While searching for materials, Chris and his daughter stumble upon a magical Christmas shop filled with enchanting decorations. The shopkeeper, Pepper, persuades Chris to sign a receipt without reading it, making the animated figurines in the shop upset. Despite this strange start, the family uses magical decorations to wow the judges at the competition. The next day, the decorations are gone, replaced by real animals. Chris thinks the neighbors are to blame, but as they return to the mysterious shop, they uncover Pepper’s true nature as an evil Christmas elf. Pepper tricked Chris into a deal where victims become living figurines in her store. The animated figurines explain that Chris must find 5 golden rings held by his now-animated decorations, or he’ll become a figurine too. The family rescues the figurines, who promise to assist them in finding the rings and defeating Pepper. The adventure unfolds as they embark on a quest to break the spell and save Chris from a peculiar fate.

4. The Velveteen Rabbit

The Velveteen Rabbit is not just a TV special; it’s a magical journey into the world of love and companionship. Released in 2023, this children’s TV special weaves live-action and animation together, bringing to life the heartwarming tale inspired by the beloved novel. The magic of unconditional love truly opens in the new film about the classic story of the Velveteen Rabbit, giving viewers a refreshed view of the story. The story unfolds with a small boy receiving the Velveteen Rabbit as a Christmas gift. Initially overshadowed by modern toys, the Rabbit yearns for the boy’s attention. The wise Skin Horse, an elder toy, imparts the secret of becoming real through a child’s enduring love. This central theme of unconditional love forms the core of the story. As the boy’s favorite toy, the Velveteen Rabbit experiences the joy of sharing picnics and bonding with the boy. Despite aging and showing signs of wear, the rabbit remains content in its role. A poignant turn occurs when, in the summer, the Velveteen Rabbit encounters real rabbits who criticize its inability to hop like them, challenging its identity as a genuine rabbit. The film adaptation of The Velveteen Rabbit provides a fresh perspective on the timeless story, capturing the essence of love that transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary, making it a heartening and timeless watch for children and families alike.

5. Genie

Featuring the delightful duo of Melissa McCarthy and Paapa Essiedu, this heartwarming and romantic movie is the perfect companion for chilly winter evenings. The central character, Bernard Bottle, is so engrossed in his work that he forgets his daughter’s birthday party, leaving her feeling rejected and alone. In a twist of fate, Bernard inadvertently releases a genie, and together, they embark on a mission to reunite Bernard’s fractured family. Along this journey, they discover the enchantment of unexpected and unconventional friendships. The film has received positive reviews, with Variety saying, “It’s certainly a wholesome Christmas cookie of a movie, so if that’s your thing, by all means, make it a holiday streaming snack.” The Hollywood Reporter wrote, “To be fair, the film directed by Sam Boyd has its amusing moments thanks to [writer] Curtis’ well-honed comic instincts. Essiedu nicely underplays as Bernard, going more for emotion than cheap laughs, and McCarthy is such a warm, engaging presence that you’ll search your home for any old-looking bottle that might contain a similarly helpful genie.”

6. The Color Purple

The Color Purple, a musical drama released in 2023, directed by Blitz Bazawule, unfolds a poignant narrative based on the stage musical of the same name based on Alice Walker’s 1982 novel. Set in the early 1900s in the Southern United States, the film intricately captures the struggles of Celie, a 14-year-old African-American girl. Celie endures hardship at the hands of her father, Alphonso, leading her to cope by writing letters to God. She also has a son, Adam, whom she has not seen for a significant amount of time. The movie beautifully portrays the resilience of women and the creation of unbreakable sisterhood bonds. Critics have embraced The Color Purple, with Rotten Tomatoes reflecting an 85% positive rating from 59 reviews and an average score of 7.0/10. Metacritic, a system that comes up with a weighted average, awarded the film a score of 70 out of 100 based on 26 critics, indicating a general favorability toward the movie. These scores affirm the film’s resonance and positive reception among audiences and critics alike.

7. Merry Little Batman

Merry Little Batman, a delightful animated superhero film from 2023, directed by Mike Roth, unfolds the adventures of DC Comics characters Batman and his son, Damian Wayne. Released on December 8, 2023, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, the film has captivated audiences and critics alike. Praised for its high-quality animation, engaging plot, and stellar vocal performances, Merry Little Batman has become a festive treat for Dark Knight enthusiasts. The storyline takes a heartwarming twist on Christmas Eve as Damian Wayne transforms into a pint-sized guardian of Gotham City, when left alone, bringing joy and peace during the holiday season. The film’s success has paved the way for an exciting development — the creation of a TV series titled Bat-Family. This upcoming series promises to further explore and expand upon the enchanting world introduced in the animated film. Rotten Tomatoes, the review aggregator, mirrors the widespread positivity, boasting an impressive 95% approval rating based on 19 reviews, coupled with an average rating of 7.8/10. Such unanimous approval signifies the film’s resonance with both viewers and critics, solidifying its place as a standout addition to the superhero genre. Merry Little Batman stands as a joyful and comedic Christmas gift for fans of The Dark Knight.

8. Best. Christmas. Ever!

In their cozy, small apartment, Charlotte and Rob Sanders can’t help but feel a sense of inadequacy compared to Charlotte’s seemingly perfect college friend, Jackie Jennings. The annual letter from Jackie serves as a reminder of her impressive accomplishments and seemingly flawless life. The words on the page paint a picture of success that only deepens Charlotte and Rob’s feelings of inferiority. However, beneath the surface, Charlotte harbors suspicions that not everything in Jackie’s life is as picture-perfect as it seems. Determined to uncover the truth behind the glossy facade, Charlotte embarks on a journey to unravel the reality behind Jackie’s seemingly flawless existence. This relatable tale explores the common human tendency to compare oneself to others and the journey toward understanding that appearances can be deceiving. As Charlotte delves deeper into Jackie’s world, the narrative unfolds with a mix of curiosity, humor, and self-discovery, offering a resonant exploration of the complexities of how we perceive reality.

9. The Boy and the Heron

The Boy and the Heron, a captivating 2023 Japanese animated fantasy film by the masterful Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli, immerses audiences in the philosophical and semi-autobiographical journey of Mahito Maki (Santoki). Set against the backdrop of the Pacific War, the film unfolds as Mahito grapples with the sorrow of losing his mother. Mahito’s exploration leads him to an abandoned tower in his new town, a gateway to a magical realm, where he encounters a talking gray heron. This fantastical world becomes a metaphorical space, bridging the realms of the living and the departed, where death marks the end and life signals a new beginning. Hayao Miyazaki weaves an autobiographical thread into this poignant narrative. Mahito Maki, the central character, reflects Miyazaki’s own childhood experiences. Drawing parallels, both Mahito’s father and Miyazaki’s father were involved in manufacturing fighter plane components during the war. The film mirrors Miyazaki’s family’s relocation from the city to the countryside during wartime, and the hospital fire at the film’s start mirrors Miyazaki’s loss of his mother. Her strong opinions and emotional connection with her son serve as inspiration for various female characters in Miyazaki’s works. Described by the BBC as a “coming-of-age tale,” the film gracefully explores themes of overcoming selfishness and learning to live for others. Miyazaki’s storytelling prowess infuses The Boy and the Heron with depth and beauty, offering audiences a mesmerizing journey through a world where magic, memories, and self-discovery intertwine.

10. Anyone but You

Anyone but You is a delightful American romantic comedy featuring the charming duo of Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell. Bea and Ben’s initial date sparkles with promise, but unforeseen circumstances cool their initial attraction. Fate brings them together once more at a destination wedding, prompting the pair to embark on a playful adventure: pretending to be a couple. As they navigate the twists and turns of this ruse, the film unfolds with humor and heart, exploring the unpredictable journey of love and connection. With simple yet endearing storytelling, Anyone but You promises a lighthearted and enjoyable romantic experience for audiences.

11. Carl’s Date

In a heartwarming turn of events, Carl Fredricksen, the character many remember from the popular Disney film, Up, takes a leap of faith and agrees to go on a date, marking a significant step in his life, post-Ellie (his late wife). However, the challenge lies in the fact that Carl is a bit out of touch with the dating scene after all these years. Thankfully, his trusty and playful companion, Dug, the talking dog, is ready to lend a helping paw in navigating the complexities of modern romance. This short movie unfolds a delightful and wholesome love story, offering a blend of humor and touching moments that will surely bring a smile to viewers’ faces. As Carl grapples with nerves and uncertainty, Dug pitches in with playful and dog-centric suggestions on how to make the date special. The storyline not only showcases the challenges of re-entering the dating world but also emphasizes the importance of friendship and support. Carl’s journey to prepare for the date becomes a charming exploration, highlighting the enduring bond between a man and his loyal canine friend. “This is a charming, wonderful short that is worthy of playing in theaters, and if you think you’re going to get out of this one without shedding some tears, think again. Get those tissues ready!” said one reviewer.