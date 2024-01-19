Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Steal Hearts With Cute Photos From Their Daughter’s Birthday

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra marked their sweet daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas turning two with a delightful Elmo-themed celebration, surrounded by the warmth of family and friends. The couple welcomed their daughter through surrogacy in January 2022.

The party was a burst of vibrant hues and lively decorations.

“Our little angel is 2 years old,” Nick Jonas captioned his post. The first snapshot captures Malti wearing a pink tiara, heart-shaped sunglasses, and a pink sweater adorned with hearts, resembling a chic little princess.

Priyanka Chopra also shared a delightful set of pictures showcasing her two-year-old daughter and called her their “miracle” in the caption. Malti was captured having a chat with the beloved Sesame Street character, Elmo.

Malti and her parents went through a challenging period.

The little one had to endure over 100 days in a NICU unit. Priyanka shared that these turbulent initial months profoundly influenced her approach to parenting, as the fear of almost losing Malti was too close. She recounted how Nick supported her during that tough time, guiding her to the hospital by holding her shoulders.