“No Ken Without Barbie”: Ryan Gosling Is Deeply Disappointed at Oscars Over Margot Robbie Snub

The 2024 Oscar nominations have been unveiled, showcasing a blend of unexpected choices and notable omissions. Despite the huge success of the Barbie movie, it didn’t get some major nominations which made not only fans but some celebrities unhappy.

The Oscar nominations, following a week after the Bafta nominations in the UK, have been announced, showcasing a competitive field. Leading the race is Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, having already dominated at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. Other notable contenders include Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, and Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things, featuring Emma Stone.

Although Greta Gerwig was acknowledged in the Best Adapted Screenplay category, she didn’t receive a nomination for Best Director. Margot Robbie, on the other hand, missed out on a Best Actress nomination for Oscar. These facts got many fans upset including the other actors from Barbie.



In the first place, Ryan Gosling expressed his disappointment regarding the nominations, particularly concerning the lack of recognition for director Greta Gerwig and actress-producer Margot Robbie in two significant categories. Despite Gosling’s own nomination for his supporting role as Ken, he felt it was an understatement to say he was disappointed about the oversight of Gerwig and Robbie.



“Their work should be recognised along with the other very deserving nominees,” he added.

In the statement, Gosling highlighted the pivotal roles of Gerwig and Robbie in the making of the film, “There is no Ken without Barbie.” He emphasized that the success and recognition of the movie wouldn’t have been possible without their “talent, grit, and genius.”



Sharing a clip of a teary-eyed Robbie from the movie, one X user wrote, “Greta Gerwig: Made a critically acclaimed, culturally profound, feminist movie about Barbie and the patriarchy that made a billion dollars at the box office. Oscar nomination goes to ... Ken.”



Another commented, “I am genuinely feeling depressed over the Barbie Oscar nomination snubs, especially Greta’s, like what do women have to do in this world to be simply recognized?”

Recently Ryan Gosling’s reaction to the victory of Barbie in the Best Song category captured widespread attention which made him a meme.