“Not as Handsome as His Dad,” Pierce Brosnan and Son Dylan’s Latest Appearance Has Everyone Saying the Same Thing
Pierce Brosnan isn’t the only heartthrob in the family — his 28-year-old son Dylan could rival him. The two walked the red carpet with confidence, but one detail about Dylan ended up stealing all the attention.
Pierce Brosnan and his 28-year-old son, Dylan, made a striking appearance at a special New York screening of Brosnan’s latest Netflix film, The Thursday Murder Club. Fans and photographers alike couldn’t get enough of the father-and-son duo, who drew attention for their charm.
The outing came hot on the heels of their collaboration in The Unholy Trinity, a Western marking Dylan’s feature film debut alongside his father and brother, Paris Brosnan. The project had already showcased Dylan’s budding talent, but this time, on the red carpet, he proved his style and presence are just as noteworthy.
Cameras flashed nonstop as the pair posed for photos. The 72-year-old Brosnan looked every bit the Hollywood icon, sporting a cream-colored double-breasted suit jacket, black pants, a crisp white shirt, and a dark patterned tie paired with a matching pocket square. Dylan complemented his father effortlessly, wearing a gray pinstripe suit with broad shoulders, a white shirt, and a dark tie with subtle gray stripes. His long brown hair, styled back, nearly brushed his shoulders.
Social media exploded with reactions. Many couldn’t get over Pierce’s timeless appeal: “This man is still fine.” But it was Dylan who truly stole the spotlight. Fans couldn’t get enough of his looks: “Good strong genes!!” one commented, while another declared, “He is literally the hottest man alive.”
Others focused on Dylan’s resemblance—not to his father, but to his mother. “His son is identical to his mom,” another wrote, “He looks like his mother, he’s beautiful”. One user echoed, “Oh my goodness, he looks just like his mother!”
Comparisons to Pierce were inevitable. “I’m not gonna lie, Pierce is still fine, he is not on his daddy’s level,” wrote one, while another remarked, “Not like his father, Pierce Brosnan was super hot when he was young”, and one more user claimed, “His son is nice looking but not as handsome as Pierce!!”
Pierce’s timeless charm and Dylan’s rising star power keep fans talking, but whenever Brosnan’s family steps out together, they raise the attention, like on this specific occasion.