Our Marriage Is Falling Apart Because My Husband Wants to Raise His Sister’s Kids

Raising kids is a huge responsibility and should be a well-thought-out decision. However, life doesn’t always go as planned, which is what happened to a woman on Reddit. She divorced her husband after unexpected kids came into their lives and changed everything.

The woman shared what happened.

From a young age, I was sure that having or raising kids wasn't for me. When I met my husband in college, we bonded over the fact that we both wanted a child-free life. We married a couple of years ago and are fully aligned on this. But life had other plans. My husband's younger sister has three kids—a 5-year-old and 2-year-old twins—with different absent fathers. Two months ago, she left them with us, saying she'd run a quick errand, but she never came back. She vanished. We filed a report, and the last we heard, she was safe but had no plans to return. Now, we're stuck with the responsibility she left behind.



My husband's mom is barely getting by on minimum wage, and after raising her own kids alone, she's not in a position to take on the responsibility of raising her grandkids.

On the other hand, I’m not interested in raising them. Don’t get me wrong—I do feel sorry for these kids, but taking on the responsibility of raising children is a massive commitment, and it’s just not something I’m prepared to handle.



Since they’ve been with us for the last two months, our expenses have gone up. We’ve had to buy them clothes and essentials, and they’re sleeping in our living room on air mattresses because we only have one bedroom. I’ve been working from home while looking after them since daycare for three kids is extremely expensive. It’s been incredibly stressful and overwhelming.



CPS stepped in and asked us if we wanted to take on raising the kids. My answer was no. I thought my husband would agree, but to my surprise, he wanted to keep the kids. CPS has pushed us to decide quickly and said that we needed to make necessary changes, like getting a bigger house, to accommodate them.

My husband and I have been arguing nonstop about this situation. I’ve made it clear that I just can’t see myself living the next 16 years like this. Raising kids is no joke—it’s challenging and expensive. But my husband is determined to step up for his family, which I can understand.



Yesterday, I told him I wanted a divorce. I needed to do it quickly before he made any commitments that would drag me along with him. He got offended that I divorced him over the kids and abandoned him when he needed me.



But I reminded him that he knew my boundaries from the start. This kind of commitment is not something he can just decide on his own without considering what we both agreed to from the beginning.

It’s clear both are struggling with this situation. The husband never expected his sister to disappear, leaving him to care for her kids. He feels obligated to step up for his nephews and niece, while his wife, who never wanted kids, has to raise them as well.

People online had different points of view about the situation.

“Forcing someone into parenthood is also bad for those children . If you are ill-equipped or unwilling, those children will be the ones who suffer from it. They deserve parents who want them wholeheartedly, and nothing less.” cypresscoydog / Reddit

. If you are ill-equipped or unwilling, those children will be the ones who suffer from it. They deserve parents who want them wholeheartedly, and nothing less.” cypresscoydog / Reddit “Like, what’s her husband supposed to do? He could very well still not want kids, but of course, he’s not going to abandon those poor kids in foster care. He’s stuck with this situation and could feel as upset about it as the woman. And now he has to deal with it all alone.

Like, I get it. She shouldn’t be there if she’s going to resent them, but I don’t know. I feel for her husband in this situation.” starryeyedq / Reddit

"Imagine as a child that your dad leaves, then your mom leaves you, your grandma can't take you in, and then your uncle and auntie give you up. The woman got dealt an awful hand, but the kids got dealt an even worse one . Terrible situation all around, but you can't fault an uncle for not giving up on his nieces and nephews just like that." throwAwayfor****sand / Reddit

. Terrible situation all around, but you can't fault an uncle for not giving up on his nieces and nephews just like that." throwAwayfor****sand / Reddit "It's not surprising that your husband wouldn't want to put his nephew and nieces in foster care after a situation that there was no way to predict. There are horror stories all over the Internet and news about the broken foster system.

That said, you vehemently don't want kids, and if this is something you're unwilling to take on (which is your right), then it would be better to end it before the resentment of the situation takes over your life." Hawkfan4_life / Reddit