Paloma Elsesser Wins ’Model of the Year 2023′ Award

In recent years, the fashion industry has made strides toward greater inclusivity, although some argue that there is still room for improvement. Today, an increasing number of models with diverse conditions, body shapes, and backgrounds are being featured on runways and magazine covers. One of them, a successful curve model Paloma Elsesser, has achieved a huge milestone recently: being crowned ’Model of the Year 2023′.

31-year old American curve model Paloma Elsesser was chosen as 2023’s Model of the Year by the British Fashion Awards. Previous winners have included names such as Bella Hadid, Adut Akech and Kaia Gerber.

It’s not the first time the successful plus-size model won.

In 2020, Paloma Elsesser earned the title of female model of the year from Models.com, solidifying her position among the elite Top 50 most coveted faces in the world of fashion. Fast forward three years, in 2023, and Elsesser once again ascended to acclaim, securing the prestigious title of Model of the Year at the renowned Fashion Awards.

Elsesser is one of the many topmodels whose main goal is to make the industry more inclusive.

“My ‘beauty’ interrogates what we know to be the rule in fashion,” Elsesser explained in an interview. “So while I reap many privileges in the world as a ‘beautiful person’ my beauty in the industry always has to be qualified. There has been a positive shift, for sure, but there is still so much work to be done.” The successful model also wishes to be known and remembered by people as someone who “made people think.”