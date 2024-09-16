Paris Hilton Reveals the Real Reason Why She’s Keeping Her Children Out of the Spotlight

In a world where celebrity children often find themselves thrust into the limelight from an early age, Paris Hilton is taking a different approach with her own family. In her latest interview, the renowned TV star and singer reveals her deliberate choice to shield her young children, Phoenix and London, from the public eye.

The media personality and her spouse, Carter Reum, welcomed two children via surrogacy. They revealed the arrival of their son, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, in January 2023, followed by the birth of their daughter, London Marilyn Hilton Reum, in November 2023. The star has spent most of her adult life in the limelight, but she prefers that her children, do not pursue fame themselves. “It’s a lot. You need to be very strong. I am very strong, and I know I’m going to raise them to be, but I just hope that they do what they want to do,” the star stated.

Hilton also shared that her two children are already developing a deep and meaningful connection, with their interactions reflecting a growing sense of familiarity and affection. The mother of two is thrilled to see them forging such a strong relationship so early on in their lives. “It’s so cute, Phoenix is already so protective with her, and he’ll just lay next to her and rub her head and kiss her forehead. He’s just so gentle. It’s the cutest thing. It melts my heart every day,” she explained.

Regarding how she manages her roles as a TV star, singer, mother, and wife at 43, she explained, “I’m a sliving mom, and we can do it all, I feel that moms are superheroes already, and I’ve always been a person who doesn’t like to live inside of a box. I like to do it all, and I have so many aspirations in life. I love to be creative, I love to make music. I love being a businesswoman, and being a mom is my favorite part.”