Paris Hilton Opens Family Album and Shares a Sweet Tribute to Her Son on His First Birthday (More Photos Inside)

Paris Hilton, the multi-talented entrepreneur and media personality, took to Instagram to celebrate a special occasion — the first birthday of her adorable son, Phoenix. The socialite shared an emotional series of photos capturing precious moments throughout Phoenix’s first year of life.

In the delightful snapshots, the new 1-year-old can be seen smiling, giggling, and rocking a variety of fashionable outfits. The celebrations included whimsical elements such as riding a unicorn and snuggling up with his mom, showcasing the joy and love that has filled his first year of existence.

“One year ago, a beautiful angel baby entered our lives, bringing so much love and happiness. My precious little one, you are more than a dream come true,” Hilton expressed in her heartfelt caption. “You make my life complete. Every day with you is a priceless gift, and I’m endlessly grateful to be your mommy.”

The proud mom continued to shower love on her son, dedicating the post to celebrating “a lifetime of laughter, love, and wonderful adventures with our cutesie crew! Happy 1st Birthday!” Hilton also took the opportunity to express gratitude for the joy Phoenix has brought into her life.