Paris Hilton Stuns in a Micro Skirt and Creates a Stir, “Don’t Embarrass Your Kids”

43-year-old Paris Hilton recently shared a bunch of photos of herself in quite risqué outfits. The mother of 2 showed off her toned body looking as youthful as ever, which made people gasp.

Paris made a bold statement.

Paris showcased her incredible physique in a unique T-bar black dress. The dress, made up of small fabric strips, had vertical strips covering her chest and a horizontal strip just above her belly. The skirt, barely qualifying as one, was more of a faux leather flap that highlighted her toned abs, slender waist, and long legs.

Paris’ look was reminiscent of the skimpy outfits she popularized in the 2000s. Her wet-look hair and heavy bangs added to the overall effect. In one of the photos, she is seen gazing to the side, while another photo showcases the outfit from a different angle. In a video slide, she is seen smiling and saying, “Miniskirts should be the size of a belt. Life’s short. Take risks.” The camera zoomed out to reveal her complete outfit, including sheer, knee-high socks in black.

She also posed nude.

Paris posed for the cover of the latest issue of Flaunt Magazine, wearing nothing but a pair of black Versace sunglasses and Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello chunky bracelets. Her hair rocked the wet look. Paris also wore a black lingerie set, a blazer with stockings, and a see-through bodysuit for the shoot. Paris rarely shares such images on her social media, so this marked a rare surprise for the fans. Thousands poured in comments on her photos praising her. “Can’t tell if this was taken in the 2000s, you look exactly the same,” swooned a fan. “Spill the anti aging routine sis, you look amazing,” added another. Though some were not too happy about Paris’ clothing choices, “You’re a mum now! Don’t embarrass your kids,” commented a person. “Isn’t she 40plus, it’s embarrassing,” added another.