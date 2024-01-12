Piers Morgan Denies Being Home Alone 2 ‘Pigeon Lady,’ Reveals the First Person to Point It Out

Piers Morgan says he wasn’t secretly in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, even though people thought he looked a lot like one of the characters. Actually, it was his son who first noticed their uncanny resemblance.

Spencer Morgan (his son) tweeted a picture, highlighting the resemblance between Piers Morgan and the “pigeon lady.”

In the 1992 funny movie follow-up, Brenda Fricker, an Irish actress, takes on the role of a homeless woman residing in Central Park. She befriends young Kevin McCallister in the story. Piers Morgan’s son, Spencer, first pointed out the similarity between Morgan and the “pigeon lady” by tweeting a picture of the character in 2018.



“Chilled night watching Home Alone 2,” Spencer Morgan wrote. “Always forget you’re in it @piersmorgan.”

The tweet got many reactions.

In a recent episode of Good Morning Britain, Piers Morgan’s co-host Susanna Reid once again brought up how much Morgan and the “pigeon lady” from Home Alone 2 look alike. With a playful tone, Reid asked: “Can we just have a look at Home Alone 2 because, frankly, it is the best picture. Lots of people watch Home Alone 2 and wonder if this is you.”

Feigning annoyance, Morgan responded, “Why does this keep coming around? That is not me. I am not the bag lady in Home Alone 2.” To demonstrate their facial similarities, Reid dug up old footage from a 2018 episode of the ITV show, where Morgan himself was surrounded by pigeons.

On Twitter, numerous Good Morning Britain viewers expressed their amazement at the similarity. One viewer commented, “This is too funny. Now I can’t unsee it.” Morgan responded, “I need you to. Urgently.”

