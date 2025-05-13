Another Life, Another Love: The American Celebrity Prince Harry Might Have Dated
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, may be in the news for all the right reasons right now. The Suits star has officially returned to Instagram after five years away, stepping back into the spotlight with a quiet kind of power. She’s also launched a new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, offering a glimpse into the strength and struggle behind every success.
And as if that weren’t enough, her Netflix series With Love, Meghan has made its debut — adding another chapter to her story in her own voice.
Real life or royal life?
But while Megan may be venturing into the world of reality TV, it seems like she’s not the only reality TV star that caught the prince’s eye.
The woman who once had Harry smitten.
According to surprising new reports, Harry was almost set up with someone who lives far outside the world of crowns and castles — someone who ruled a different kind of kingdom: Kourtney Kardashian.
An American match-making idea
For a short while in 2016, it seemed like the stars were almost in the favor of the oldest Kardashian sister and the youngest prince. According to comedian Katherine Ryan, she met Kourtney and Princess Beatrice at a party hosted by Jimmy Carr.
A devoted Kardashian fan, Katherine made a beeline for Kourtney and, in true bold fashion, urged her to leave then-partner Scott Disick—only to be told he was literally in her house. When Kourtney asked who she could even date instead, Katherine didn’t miss a beat. “Prince Harry, maybe?” she suggested, pointing out how perfectly a royal-reality crossover could work.
It wasn’t written in their stars.
This fleeting fascination never materialized into anything more, but it serves as a reminder of how different choices or circumstances could have led to entirely different paths.
Destiny had other plans.
In the same year, Katherine Ryan suggested Harry may be a great match for Kourtney, the prince met Meghan Markle. Their connection was immediate, leading to a relationship that would eventually challenge royal norms and captivate the world. Together, they have navigated the complexities of public life, stepping back from royal duties and forging their own path.
Their journey hasn’t been without challenges, but their partnership has remained a focal point of their endeavors, from charitable work to media projects.
A reflection on choices and destiny
It’s fascinating to consider how a simple crush or a different decision could have altered the course of lives. Prince Harry’s brief interest in Kourtney Kardashian is a footnote in his story, but it highlights the unpredictable nature of love and destiny.
In the end, it’s the choices we make and the people we meet that define our journey. For Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, their meeting was the beginning of a partnership that continues to evolve and inspire.
