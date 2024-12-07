Princess Catherine’s Curtsy to King Charles Has Fans Noticing the Same Thing

Kate Middleton looked effortlessly elegant as she curtsied to King Charles during the ceremonial welcome for the Emir of Qatar and his wife, Sheikha Jawaher. It’s her biggest diplomatic event since sharing her cancer diagnosis earlier this year. But while the video showed her usual poise, viewers couldn’t help but notice something a little... off.

Kate Middleton made a rare public appearance as she and Prince William welcomed the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and his wife, Sheikha Jawaher, to the U.K. for a two-day visit. It’s a significant moment for the Princess of Wales, marking her return to royal duties after completing chemotherapy earlier this year following her cancer diagnosis in March. The royal couple, both 42, kicked off the day by meeting the Qatari guests at a private residence before accompanying them to the Horse Guards Parade for a ceremonial welcome. The event featured King Charles, while Queen Camilla was notably absent from the outdoor event due to the lingering effects of a chest infection but is expected to join the group for lunch and the gift-viewing session later.

Henry Nicholls/Associated Press/East News

During the ceremonial welcome, a moment that caught the attention of royal fans was Kate’s flawless curtsy to King Charles, a gesture steeped in tradition and respect. With over 13 years as a working royal—and even more time navigating royal protocols while dating Prince William—Kate has mastered the art of the curtsy. She’s executed this graceful move in various challenging settings. As she stood alongside King Charles and Prince William, Kate’s poised demeanor and expert curtsy reminded everyone why she remains a key figure in the modern monarchy.

AARON CHOWN/AFP/East News

One standout moment during the royal welcome was when Princess Kate gracefully curtsied to King Charles- Social media was quick to praise the flawless gesture, with one commenter saying, “She is stunning as usual! The perfect definition of beauty and class”. Another added, “She has such manners, is always thoughtful, and never puts a foot wrong”. A third simply said, “So lovely to see the Princess of Wales, a very classy lady”.

HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP/East News

Royal etiquette requires all family members to bow or curtsy to the reigning monarch, and since King Charles ascended the throne, Prince William and Princess Kate have been frequently seen honoring the tradition. Whether intentional or not, this moment added a touch of drama to an otherwise polished royal event. However, not everyone saw the moment as seamless. One user commented, “Yes, she showed her respect, and Charles turned his back.” Another joked, “Kate’s curtsy was ignored—classic Charles!”.



The incident sparked debate online, with some calling it an awkward oversight and others chalking it up to timing. Another quipped, “Laziness—Kate was successfully ignored by the king😂” A third added, “Charles turned his back to her”, while another wrote, “He walked away and didn’t see her curtsy to him”.

KIN CHEUNG/AFP/East News

Princess Catherine has always shown great respect for her in-laws, just as she recently did when she subtly honored her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.