Princess Catherine Subtly Honors Princess Diana as She Returns to the Spotlight After Cancer Treatment

Princess Kate’s return to royal duties came with a fashion choice that’s turning heads—a powerful accessory that hasn’t made an appearance in nearly a year. Honoring both Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth in her subtle, elegant way, at back-to-back Remembrance events, Princess Catherine blended timeless style with powerful sentiment.

GEORGE ROGERS-POOL/SIPA/Sipa Press / East News

At the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, Princess Catherine wore a sleek black blazer dress, complete with two silver buttons and an RAF pin, topped off with the iconic red poppy for Remembrance Day. Her look was as elegant as ever, down to the sheer black tights and pointed pumps, but the real highlight was her jewelry: Kate honored Diana with a pair of Collingwood pearl earrings and the sapphire and diamond engagement ring that once belonged to the late Princess.

The following day, Kate’s tribute deepened at The Cenotaph memorial. She wore Diana’s favorite Catherine & Co and another set of Diana’s pearl earrings, this time featuring diamonds and a unique Bahrain pearl drop. These choices paid homage to both Diana and Queen Elizabeth in a subtle yet powerful way. The weekend also marked Kate’s return to public life after recently completing chemotherapy. Kate was accompanied by Prince William, King Charles III, and other members of the royal family. Queen Camilla, who, due to a chest infection, marked the event privately at home, was missing.

GEORGE ROGERS-POOL/SIPA/Sipa Press /East News , GEORGE ROGERS-POOL/SIPA/Sipa Press /East News

It was the first time Kate had worn the ring publicly since last Christmas, as she had been seen favoring a sapphire eternity band, rumored to be an anniversary gift from William. This elegant nod to Diana has become a tradition. Last year, she wore Queen Elizabeth’s rarely-seen pearl earrings in honor of the late monarch that hadn’t been seen in public for 20 years. Since the Queen’s passing in September 2022 at age 96, Kate has been spotted in many of her pearl jewelry pieces. In 2021, Kate honored Diana’s memory by wearing the Collingwood Pearl Drop earrings from her collection, paired with an oversized hat that echoed a look Diana wore back in 1992.

Kate’s kept a lower profile this year, making only a few appearances at events like Wimbledon and Trooping the Colour. Her latest public outing was in October for World Mental Health Day.