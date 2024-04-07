Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Visit India With 2-Year-Old Daughter, Photos Spark Concern

Priyanka Chopra is keenly sharing her Indian heritage with her family. The 41-year-old actress, her husband, 31-year-old Nick Jonas, and their daughter, Malti Marie, paid a visit to India and were seen touring local places and celebrating a festival.

A special family outing.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, at the age of 41, recently shared a special family moment. Along with her spouse, 31-year-old Nick Jonas, and their young daughter, they explored the majestic surroundings of an Ayodhya temple. The couple, dressed in traditional Indian clothing, were pictured guiding their daughter, Malti Marie, aged two, around the temple.

They also posted a video capturing their spiritual journey inside the temple, where Priyanka, in a vibrant yellow sari, held Malti Marie close during their visit to seek blessings. Nick Jonas complemented his wife by donning Indian attire as well.

The couple also celebrated Holi.

Priyanka and her family dived into the festivities of Holi, the festival, that celebrates the transition from winter to the Spring season. They were wearing festive white clothes and dancing along, enjoying the day. Chopra also shared a photo featuring a large gathering of her relatives, all smiling as they sat around a table, their clothes adorned with festive colors.

Many expressed their concern over one detail.

Amidst the affection and backing for Priyanka’s shared images, some voiced worries. Observers noted that Nick seemed less than thrilled in the pictures. A fan expressed their unease, «Why does Nick look like he’s so over this?» Another chimed in, «Nick definitely looks like he doesn’t want to be there.»