Priyanka Chopra’s Daughter Covers Her Eyes in Adorable Family Photo — The Snapshot Sparks Buzz

Priyanka Chopra took a heartfelt trip down memory lane in her latest Instagram post. Sharing a series of photos, the actress gave fans a glimpse of cherished moments with her husband Nick Jonas, and their two-year-old daughter, Malti Marie. While a few snaps featured their adorable toddler, one particular shot stole the spotlight, sparking a wave of surprise and excitement in the comments.

Sharing intimate moments from London’s O2 arena with husband Nick Jonas and their two-year-old daughter, the Quantico star reminisced about her life-changing experience at the same venue 24 years ago, where she was crowned Miss World. "Monday nights shouldn’t be this fun🤩," Chopra began, before launching into her "story time." She reflected on her 18-year-old self, filled with excitement, nerves, and the pressure to be perfect. "A memory I will never forget from November 30th 2000 is the feeling of balancing on pencil heels with a gorgeous Hemant Trivedi dress that was falling off the entire evening because my body tape would not stay on, as I was sweating so much from nerves. Hence, if you google the pictures, after I win, I look like I’m doing a namaste in gratitude, but I’m actually desperately trying to keep my dress up.😬😂"

This time, however, her visit to the O2 had a very different vibe: she was there to cheer on her husband and his brothers during their Jonas Brothers show. "To be back here watching my husband and his brothers perform with my daughter, family and friends is such a full circle. Life has been good. Gratitude," she concluded.

The heartwarming photos captured the sweet bond between Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and their daughter Malti Marie. In one snap, Chopra, dressed in a rust-colored pleated dress, and Jonas, sporting a bold cobalt blue jacket and pants. Another adorable shot features Malti on stage before the show, decked out in a sparkly pink dress, white leggings, and matching shoes, with a pink headset to complete the look. Channeling her dad’s musical spirit, she holds a toy microphone to her lips, hinting that she might just follow in his footsteps.

One photo, in particular, stole the spotlight: a candid shot of Priyanka and Nick sharing a kiss while holding their daughter, Malti, who humorously covered her eyes as if she didn’t want to witness her parents’ PDA. Fans flooded the comments section, charmed by the sweet and funny moment. "She's covering her eyes because her parents were kissing, ACTRESS," one fan wrote. Another added, "Aww, see how little Malti is closing her eyes, she’s super cute." A third chimed in, "Their kid closed her eyes when they are kissing 😂"