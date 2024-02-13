Priyanka Chopra Says Egg Freezing Was Painful, but She “Felt Such Freedom”

Priyanka Chopra, 41, is a loving mother to her daughter Malti Marie Jonas. Despite her hectic work schedule, she prioritizes spending quality time with Malti Marie. In a recent share, Priyanka opened up about her desire for children, revealing that she froze her eggs in her early 30s to make that dream a reality. However, the process wasn’t without its challenges.

It was very painful and stressful.

Priyanka Chopra candidly shared her experience with the challenging process of freezing her eggs. Speaking on the UnWrapped Podcast, the Citadel actor revealed, “When I was in my early 30s, I decided to do it. I was filming Quantico at that time. It is painful, you have to give yourself injections over a month.” She opened up that she had hormonal ups and downs. It made her feel insane and bloated.

Despite the difficulties, Priyanka remained resolute in her decision. “I was filming at that time, but I just wanted to do it for myself,” she explained. It was expensive, so she had to save for it. The actress warns it’s not the easiest thing to do. At the same time, she advocates it for working women, single women, or those who want to have kids but aren’t sure about it.

Priyanka’s mother supported her.

Priyanka shared more about why she decided to freeze her eggs. She talked about the biological clock, which is like a timer in your body that says when it’s best to have kids. Priyanka wanted to freeze her eggs to make sure she could still have children later, even if she wasn’t ready right now. She talked to her mom, Madhu Chopra, who knows a lot about babies because she’s a doctor that helps moms and babies. Priyanka told her mom that she wasn’t sure when she would get married or have kids, so she wanted to take this step to be prepared for the future. It was like she wanted to have a piece of herself in the world even after she’s gone, kind of like leaving a little part of herself behind for the future.

Priyanka stopped feeling the pressure that it could be too late to have kids.

Priyanka also turned to a close friend who had gone through the egg-freezing process herself. Her friend reassured her, saying it was one of the smartest decisions she had ever made. Reflecting on her own journey, Priyanka shared that freezing her eggs in her early thirties brought her a sense of freedom. She explained that it allowed her to focus on her career ambitions and pursue her goals without the pressure of starting a family before she was ready.

Nick Jonas supported the choice to have kids via surrogacy.

As for her personal life, Priyanka Chopra is happily married to American singer Nick Jonas. The couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie into the world in January 2022 through the process of surrogacy. They are embracing parenthood with joy and love, cherishing every moment with their precious little one. They mentioned that having a pregnancy at 39 wasn’t exactly a walk in the park. The insider also mentioned that their packed schedules played a big part in their choice to opt for surrogacy.