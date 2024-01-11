Reese Witherspoon Brings Son to the 2024 Golden Globes, and People Spot an Interesting Detail

The 2024 Golden Globes unfolded as a splendid family rendezvous for the esteemed actress Reese Witherspoon, who chose to grace the occasion accompanied by her eldest son, Deacon Phillippe. Witherspoon shared the moment with him on Instagram, later making people discuss the mother-son duo.

Witherspoon and her son, Deacon Phillippe, made a stunning appearance at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Witherspoon, an elegant 47-year-old, and the dapper 20-year-old Deacon radiated joy as they elegantly navigated the scarlet path at the 2024 Golden Globes. Donned in a strapless ebony gown with an intriguingly asymmetrical blush-hued twisted apex, Witherspoon complemented her attire with matching ebony heels, a resplendent diamond choker, earrings, and a wristlet. On the other hand, Deacon presented himself in a sartorially refined black tuxedo.

The celebrated actress graced the event in jubilation of the acclaimed show, The Morning Show, securing nominations in two prestigious categories: Best Television Series — Drama and Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television, contested by Billy Crudup.

This marks Reese Witherspoon’s official appearance after her separation from spouse Jim Toth.

This gala marked Witherspoon’s inaugural appearance post her marital separation from Jim Toth in March 2023, with whom she shares a youthful progeny named Tennessee, aged 11. She was previously married to Ryan Phillippe, the father of Deacon and Ava, aged 24, both of whom accompanied Witherspoon to the Vanity Fair pre-Golden Globes festivity in Los Angeles on Saturday, January 6.

Following in his mother’s footsteps, Deacon Phillippe is making a mark in the acting world.

Deacon’s trajectory seems to echo his mother’s artistic pursuits, as he marked his foray into acting during the third season of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever. According to the brainchild of Witherspoon’s confidante, Mindy Kaling, the decision was spurred by Deacon’s apparent prowess and aesthetics. Kaling shared, “He’s obviously so talented, and he’s great-looking, and we just thought he would be great, and he was excited to come and do it.”

Not only do they share similar talents, but people also notice their striking resemblance.

Witherspoon shared this incredible moment on her Instagram post, captioning, “What a magical night celebrating so many talented artists.” In response to their picture together, many people addressed the similarity in their facial features. They agree that the mother and son look like twins. One person commented, “Your son is just like you.” Another person remarked, “Her son looks more like Reese Witherspoon than her. How adorable.”