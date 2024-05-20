Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Mark Their Son RZA’s Second Birthday With Never-Before-Seen Photos

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky celebrated their firstborn son, RZA, turning two, with stylish and heartfelt festivities fitting for one of music’s most glamorous couples.

The proud parents of two marked their child's birthday with a weekend party attended by friends and family. On Monday, the 35-year-old rapper, known as A$AP Rocky, delighted his 18.5 million Instagram followers by sharing previously unseen photos of himself, his partner, and their two sons. "Happiest birthday 2 my 1st born baby boy RZA," wrote A$AP, born Rakim Mayers, alongside a collection of 10 photos and videos capturing precious moments with their family.

One of the images featured the complete family, showcasing Rihanna cradling their youngest, 9-month-old Riot, while the artist held RZA upside down. Additionally, there were videos capturing adorable moments of RZA toddling around and playfully swiping his brother Riot’s pacifier.

But the festivities didn’t stop at the birthday post. Known for their love of celebrations, the couple honored the occasion with a lively kids’ party in New York City, staying true to their signature style.